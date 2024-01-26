The latest event adds 12 new player items in MyTEAM

Amen and Ausar Thompson highlight the newest NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Electric Event. From Pink Diamond Kevin Durant and Chris Bosh, to an Amethyst Mo Bamba, the latest event adds 12 new player items in MyTEAM. Without further ado, we'll show you all of the player items and how to get them.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Electric Even Start Date & Player Items

The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Electric Event begins on January 26th, and features the following player items:

Pink Diamond Kevin Durant

Pink Diamond Ja Morant

Pink Diamond Chris Bosh

Pink Diamond Julius Erving

Diamond Chris Webber

Diamond Alonzo Mourning

Diamond Ausar Thompson*

Diamond Amen Thompson*

Amethyst Mo Bamba

Amethyst Jonathan Kuminga

Amethyst Marjon Beauchamp

Amethyst Eddie House

*The Thompson Twins are Dynamic Duo to Pink Diamond. Therefore, if you play both brothers on the court at the same time, you enable their boost. To get these players, you must acquire them via Player Market & Pack Market in MyTEAM.

The Thompson Twins, both Ausar and Amen, made waves for both being drafted in the first round. Additionally, both brothers opted not to enroll in College to play basketball. Instead, they both played in a professional Atlanta basketball league called Overtime Elite. After two seasons, the brothers declared for the NBA draft.

However, Ausar and Amen finally played in separate locations for the first time in years, when the latter got drafted fourth overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2023 NBA draft. Ausar was then drafted with the next pick, where he headed to his new home in Detroit. While Victor Wembanyama seems to dominate most of the rookie headlines, both brothers show signs of a promising career.

Of course, this event includes several other fantastic players, like Pink Diamond versions of Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Chris Bosh, and Julius Erving. Overall, if you want to build a strong MyTEAM, consider picking up some of these players.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Electric Event. Make sure to check out other 2K content, like the latest locker codes to redeem. Additionally, stay tuned for the latest episode of 2KTV which releases later today.

