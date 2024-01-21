Rockets rookie Amen Thompson is starting to make his presence felt.

The Houston Rockets faced the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, beating them 127-126 in an overtime thriller to finally get back to their winning ways after a forgettable 1-5 road trip. Potential All-Star Alperen Sengun tied his career high with 37 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. notched a double-double as the duo combined for 61 points. These two provided the main bulk of the scoring, but one player who would be a sin not to mention is rookie Amen Thompson.

Growing pains

It's no secret Amen Thompson had a slow start to the season. In just his fourth career game, Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain, keeping him out for over a month.

To add insult to injury, his twin brother who was drafted right after him, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, was stuffing the stat sheet in the early going. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 14, Ausar averaged 14.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.7 steals and 3.3 assists. Throughout their amateur career, the twins and older brother Tony built a healthy competition, aiming to get an upper hand. While both Ausar and Amen made it to the NBA, the competition still co-exists among the two. This injury hurt Amen, as he had to watch his brother excel from the sidelines.

“I don’t hold grudges, he [Ausar] doesn’t either,” Amen said. “But when we get back on the court, it goes back to that [competitiveness].”

Amen Thompson finally coming around

Slow starts for rookies are common, but injuries are the last thing they want because they hinder their NBA development. Fast forward to the present, and Amen Thompson has steadily improved since his return from injury, showcasing the skills the Rockets drafted him for, including playmaking, quick passes, and defense.

In the month of January, Thompson is averaging 7.4 points, 2.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 49.2% shooting in 17.2 minutes per game. While his three-point shooting hasn't fully developed, his passing game with Cam Whitmore, Smith, Sengun, and Dillon Brooks is a joy to watch. Thompson is averaging 3.5 potential assists and 5.2 assists leading to created points.

Lockdown defense down the stretch

Amen Thompson's recent matchup against the Utah Jazz highlighted his defensive prowess. In the final minutes when the Jazz and Rockets traded leads, coach Ime Udoka made the quick decision to sub in Thompson over Jalen Green when Utah had the ball in the frontcourt, demonstrating the trust he has in the 19-year-old rookie.

Standing at 6'7, Thompson can guard multiple positions and possesses impressive verticality when contesting shots. Udoka's decision paid off as Thompson secured a crucial block on Collin Sexton's pump-fake floater attempt, preserving the Rockets' 127-126 lead with 30.5 seconds left on the clock. Without Thompson's presence, Utah could have sealed the game in overtime.

AMEN THOMPSON WITH THE CLUTCH BLOCK! pic.twitter.com/KLcNU1aNPm — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 21, 2024

“It's kind of who he [Thompson] is,” Udoka said, after the win. “Not on an NBA level, but he's been a lockdown guy his whole life. Just an experienced part with different matchups with different guys. The more he plays, the better he'll get. That's one thing we're confident in translating to the NBA right away.”

Like most rookies, Amen Thompson has experienced some growing pains when adjusting to the NBA. Some rookies take weeks, possibly even months, to find their footing, and development isn't always linear. At the literal midpoint of the NBA season, we might be witnessing glimpses of Thompson's potential after his sluggish start.