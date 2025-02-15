The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend brought plenty of excitement, but one of the funniest moments came when Ausar and Amen Thompson had NBA reporter Taylor Rooks completely stumped. The identical twin phenoms, playing together on the same team for the Rising Stars Challenge, decided to have a little fun by refusing to reveal who was who during an interview on Friday afternoon, the NYPost reports.

Expand Tweet

From their identical looks to eerily similar playing styles, even seasoned basketball analysts have trouble distinguishing them. When Rooks asked about their differences, Ausar didn’t hesitate to take the first shot.

“I’m cooler,” he joked. “I’m just more of a winner, even at [Overtime Elite] days, I won the MVP. … We played [Amen], we beat him.”

Amen wasn’t about to let that slide.

“He’s just saying nonsense,” Amen responded. “You can look at the NBA wins and see who has more wins.”

That back-and-forth humor during this Rooks interview is part of what makes the Thompson twins such a fascinating duo. Drafted fourth and fifth overall in 2023, the two have carved out distinct roles in the league. Yet, at a glance, it’s hard to tell them apart—especially given their nearly identical stats in February.

Ausar is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for the Pistons, while Amen has put up 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.6 steals for the Rockets. Over the course of the season, Amen has slightly better numbers, but Ausar has recently found his stride after recovering from a blood clot last year.

The NBA’s Twin Sensations

While their resemblance has caused some confusion, NBA stars recognize the differences that make them special. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been vocal about Ausar’s elite athleticism, saying, “He’s a different dude, he’s not like us.” LeBron James backed that sentiment, adding in January, “Cade Cunningham said it best.”

Returning to the Bay Area, not far from their hometown of San Leandro, the twins are sharing lockers once again, this time as teammates on Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond’s squad in the Rising Stars mini-tournament. Their chemistry and competitive fire will be on full display as they look to make their mark on All-Star Weekend.

The Taylor Rooks and Jack Dorsey Speculation

Beyond basketball, another subplot swirling around the weekend involved Taylor Rooks and her rumored connection with Jack Dorsey. Fans were quick to recall when Rooks was seen leaving a Drake concert with the tech mogul behind X, Block, and Bluesky. They were also spotted celebrating Rooks’ 30th birthday together, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Social media has been buzzing with theories, but without confirmation from either party, it remains just that—speculation. Since their initial sightings, there haven’t been any updates, leaving fans to wonder whether there’s anything more to the story or if it’s simply another case of the internet running wild.

For now, the biggest takeaway from the weekend is that Ausar and Amen Thompson continue to be two of the most exciting young stars in the NBA—and they’re still making people guess who’s who.