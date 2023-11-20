Taika Waititi has given a huge update regarding Chris Hemsworth's status for Thor 5, saying that the actor is in talks to return.

While Taika Waititi may not be returning to the MCU, Chris Hemsworth may be. The Love and Thunder director revealed that Hemsworth may be in talks for a Thor 5.

Thor 5 incoming?

In an interview with Inverse, Waititi confirmed he's not working on a fifth Thor film. He cited that he “needed a break” from the franchise and will work on another project after Next Goal Wins. However, he heard that Hemsworth is “in talks” to return.

“It's a very draining process work on these films (MCU films) for two and a half years and nonstop,” he said.

Taika Waititi first joined the Thor franchise with its third installment: Ragnarok. He returned for Love and Thunder in 2021.

Chris Hemsworth first played Thor in the self-titled 2011 MCU film. He would reprise the role in three sequels, the Avengers team-up films, and Doctor Strange. Hemsworth has also had starring roles in 12 Strong, Bad Times at the El Royale, and the Extraction franchise. Coming up, he will star in the Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa, and Transformers One.

Currently, Waititi is promoting his latest non-Thor film, Next Goal Wins. The film is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name and chronicles the American Samoa football team ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) is handed the near-impossible task of turning around one of the worst football clubs ever.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. Searchlight Pictures released the film on November 17.

Next Goal Wins is in theaters now.