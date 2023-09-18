According to a new report, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is “dead.” The Thor: Ragnarok and Next Goal Wins helmer had been attached to a Star Wars project for years.

Hollywood scooper DanielRPK (Patreon subscription required) is reporting that Waititi's film in a galaxy far, far away is officially dead. Recently, when presenting Shawn Levy with an award (per Variety), Waititi joked about not being able to finish a Star Wars script. Perhaps that was a hint from the man himself that his Star Wars project would not come to fruition.

Prior to his time working on a Star Wars project, Waititi was known for his films What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. He then transitioned to the MCU, directing Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder.

Between those two films, Waititi directed the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit. The film, which was an adaptation of the book Caging Skies, was nominated for six Oscars. It won Best Adapted Screenplay (Waititi wrote the film).

Taika Waititi's latest film, Next Goal Wins, will be released on November 17, 2023. The film, which follows the true story of Thomas Rongen and the disastrous American Samoa football team, recently held its world premiere on September 10 at TIFF.

While surely disappointing for fans, Waititi will be fine. A Star Wars project is always a huge opportunity, but Waititi has proven he's better at directing non-franchise films. While a return to the Thor franchise is likely, perhaps this gives Waititi time to refocus on more original films.

