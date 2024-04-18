It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and there is sure to be more transfer portal chaos in the second window.
In today's college football world, the transfer portal is one of the most important aspects of the game. Before NIL and the transfer portal began to dominate the college football landscape, everything was very different. Players weren't transferring to other schools because they thought they could get more NIL money elsewhere, and it was also much more difficult to transfer and often required the player to sit out for a season. A lot of players have good reason to transfer and shouldn't be punished for it, but with the new rules, some players jump ship when things don't go their way, and that's the big issue that people have with it.
People have issues with NIL and the transfer portal, but they have also brought positives to the game. It is good for players that actually have a good reason to transfer to be able to do so easily and not have to miss an entire season. Also, these players that are bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to their schools are getting paid for it. College football fans are thrilled too because NIL helped bring back the NCAA football video game. There are definitely positives, but there are still some things to work out to make this new era of college sports better.
Like it or not, NIL and the transfer portal are huge parts of college football now. With spring football winding down, the transfer portal is once again going to be a huge talking point. When the season ended, there was a lot of news regarding the portal, and the college football world is ready to do it all again for the second wave.
Texas football has high expectations for 2024
The Texas football team is back. The Longhorns finally put together the type of season that their fans expect each year in 2023, and they are expected to come back even stronger next year. Steve Sarkisian led his team to a Big 12 title last season and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Their semifinal matchup against Washington came down to literally the last play, but the Longhorns came up just short and failed to make it to the national title game. Still, it was a great season for Texas, and they are expected to be one of the best teams in college football in 2024.
A big reason why Texas football is expected to be so good is because of their quarterback. Most people expected Quinn Ewers to depart for the NFL after last season, but he decided that he wants to play for the Longhorns for one more season. He was one of the best QBs in college football last season, and with a lot of the others leaving for the NFL, Ewers has a shot to be the best of the best this season.
This Texas football roster is loaded with weapons, it isn't just Ewers coming back that makes them a dangerous squad. He is going to have a lot of talent to work with offense, and the defense is returning a lot from last year as well. However, the Longhorns should still be looking to the transfer portal to make sure they are at their best for next season. We've seen in recent years that teams can be loaded with weapons, but if they aren't sound at the line of scrimmage, it's hard to win a championship. There are some guys that the Longhorns should be looking at in the portal that can help them achieve their goal of winning a national title in 2024.
Jason Zandamela, OL, USC
Jason Zandamela was a 2024 recruit and things quickly didn't work out for him at USC, so he is now in the transfer portal. Zandamela is one of the best offensive line options in the transfer portal right now. He is a top-50 recruit and he is expected to have a great college career. He is essentially coming in as a true freshman despite being from the transfer portal, so he will have the chance to fully develop with one program. He might not make a huge impact in his first year, but he is a unique transfer portal prospect with a ton of potential. He should end up being a top offensive lineman wherever he goes.
Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
Jerymayne Lole recently entered the transfer portal and he is looking for his third school as he just finished up his senior year at Louisville. Before that, he played for three seasons at Arizona State. Lole is a player with a lot of experience as he put up good numbers on the d-line for four seasons. He can come in and make an impact for a school like Texas and at the very least add some good depth along the line. Lole racked up 71 total tackles when he was a sophomore at Arizona State. The potential is there for him to have a big year if he finds the right fit.
Jaxon Howard, EDGE, LSU
Jaxon Howard just finished up his freshman season at LSU and he is now in the transfer portal. He didn't get on the field very much for the Tigers and he is essentially coming into the 2024 season with zero playing experience. However, he was a four-star recruit and ranked as a top-150 prospect. He certainly has the talent to have a very productive college career, and if he can find a team that has a need for him, he should take a big leap this season.
The Texas football team already has a lot of talent and seems poised for success next season, but if they're going to attack the transfer portal, they should be improving at the line of scrimmage.