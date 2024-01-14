The Duke Blue Devils are hoping for a big season from the Longhorns' transfer.

The Duke football team went 8-5 last season under Coach Mike Elko and have since brought in Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to run the show in Durham, North Carolina.

The hope now is that Duke football can turn the page on a good season and take the next step en route to a potentially great season culminating with a potential ACC Conference Championship and placement in the inaugural 2024 College Football 12-Team Playoff.

Duke football's former coach Elko's move to Texas A&M was spotlighted for its potential impact on HBCU football schools. Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons shared his thoughts on leaving the school for the Blue Devils' growing program.

This offseason the Duke football team got big news with the addition of Maalik Murphy, the Texas Longhorns quarterback who showed incredible promise for his former school while filling in for Quinn Ewers after beating out hot shot five-star prospect Arch Manning.

Here are three predictions for Murphy's upcoming season on Tobacco Road:

1. Maalik Murphy Will Start for Duke Football-

The Blue Devils' new QB transfer has what it takes to win the starting job his first season with Duke since arriving via the transfer portal.

The latest projection has Grayson Loftis, who threw for 1,006 yards against eight touchdowns and four interceptions last season, as the likely starter.

That makes sense for Coach Diaz's team this season, but don't expect it to last all year. Murphy brings instant offense, credibility and excitement to a Duke football team that had it last year with Leonard at quarterback before watching it fizzle out mid-season.

2. Maalik Murphy Will Improve Tremendously-

Murphy helped pave the way for a College Football Playoff experience last season with Texas football but ultimately finished with just three touchdowns against three interceptions.

It was a decent first year considering Murphy beat out Manning for the backup job and playing time on a national title contender.

Now, the rubber meets the road for the ex-four-star prospect.

Murphy has what amounts to a blank canvas with Coach Diaz's team in the Tar Heel State and he has the work ethic to make the most of it.

Expect to see Murphy's full complement of skills on display this season en route to a fun ACC Conference slate for the Devils' program.

3. Murphy Will Finish as the Blue Devils' Best Player-

On paper, Loftis has the inside track to finishing next season as the Devils' best player, leader and quarterback.

But a closer look shows he only completed just over 55 percent of his passes on the season. That won't get it done in ACC play, and fans are likely to grow restless with the talented former Longhorns four-star prospect and freshman contributor Murphy on the bench.

The prediction here is that Murphy has a breakout season for Duke football and puts up big numbers in the passing yardage, rushing yardage and touchdowns department.

It won't be enough to lead Duke football to an ACC title or College Football Playoff appearance, but it will help redefine what is possible for a school that is traditionally known much more for its basketball program and academics as opposed to its football team.