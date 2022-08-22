Several offensive linemen of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have a reason to celebrate after striking NIL deals with Hooters. It is at this point that we have to point out that this is real. Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal also reported that Hooters has signed 48 offensive linemen to NIL deals. A quick look at the company’s college athlete sponsorship page would reveal seven Georgia Tech football players, including offensive lineman Pierce Quick, who seems to be so excited over the deal.

“Hooters has signed 48 offensive linemen to exclusive NIL deals. As Georgia Tech OL Pierce Quick says, “I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings.”

INBOX: Hooters has signed 48 offensive linemen to exclusive NIL deals. As Georgia Tech OL Pierce Quick says, "I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings."https://t.co/1kXwAKQnpf pic.twitter.com/oxf3FaKKFy — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) August 22, 2022

Also among the Georgia Tech players with NIL deals with Hooters is Wing Green. It’s almost as though he is meant to have this kind of partnership with a company like Hooters.

Hopefully for Georgia Tech football, these NIL deals will inspire its offensive line to do a much better job on the field. Last season, the Yellow Jackets allowed 33.0 sacks in 12 games — tied for sixth-most in the ACC. They were also just 108th nationally with an 8.65 offensive sack percentage. Pierce could definitely help in that area after transferring to Georgia Tech from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Yellow Jackets will be in for a very early tough test in the coming season, as they kick things off with a matchup against the Clemson Tigers on Sep. 5.