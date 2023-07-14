ESPN's Kendrick Perkins isn't picking San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama for NBA Rookie of the Year. He's not even taking a player from the 2023 NBA Draft. Instead, Perking is going with Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. After missing his first season with the Thunder because of a foot injury, Chet Holmgren will technically be a rookie in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Perkins named Holmgren atop his list of “Rookies to Watch” on “NBA Today.” Wembanyama came in third on Perkins' rankings behind the Thunder rookie and Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson.

“That's who is my rookie of the year this year,” Perkins said of Holmgren. “Did you see him in Summer League? Did you see what he's capable of doing?

“He can pick and roll. He can pick and pop. He can take you off the dribble. He can finish around the basket. He has elite handles.”

For the second straight year, Holgrem dominated at Summer League. Shortly after the Thunder made Holmgren the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Gonzaga product had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in his first Summer League action. Upon his return to Las Vegas in 2023, Holmgren averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

Wembanyama is still the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite after an uneven Summer League showing. The No. 1 draft pick was shaky in his Spurs' debut. Wembanyama missed five of his six 3-point attempts, was on the wrong end of a poster dunk and looked gassed at times. He was much better with 27 points and 12 rebounds in his second and final Summer League game.