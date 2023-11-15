Thunder guard Josh Giddey explained how Chet Holmgren didn't get caught up in the hype of starting a rivalry with Victor Wembanyama

The Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the San Antonio Spurs 123-87 in a matchup featuring two of the league’s top rookies — the Spurs' 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama and the Thunder's 7-1 Chet Holmgren.

Neither rookie excelled according to the stat-line. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. He grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots. Holmgren had nine points on 3-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

After the game, Josh Giddey said what Holmgren's demeanor was like while preparing to face Wemby, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder.

“Josh Giddey says despite the Wemby hype, Chet Holmgren didn’t view tonight any different from any other game: “It’s easy to get caught up in hype but he stays within the team.'”

One element about Holmgren's start that points this out has been his efficiency. Young players can struggle with it early in their careers, but the Thunder rookie recently got honest about how he has been able to score in an efficient manner thus far in the season.

“Getting 30 points on 35 shots doesn’t make you a great scorer,” said Holmgren, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I try to make my looks count. The more efficient you are, the better chance you have to win a basketball game.”

Holmgren shared similar thoughts before the game about a potential long-term rivalry with Wembanyama:

“I’m not too focused on the next 15 years,” said Holmgren. “I’m focused on helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Spurs tonight.”

That he did.

Up next for the Thunder, they take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.