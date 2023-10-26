The Oklahoma City Thunder, entering the 2022-23 season, were supposed to receive a huge boost to their frontcourt with the selection of Chet Holmgren as the second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Holmgren showed his incredible two-way potential in last year's Summer League, and he was turning it up during Pro-Am runs afterwards. However, the Thunder rookie suffered a Lisfranc injury, delaying his debut by a year.

And now, time has gone by in a blink of an eye, and here we are, in October 2023, with Holmgren being healthier than ever as the Thunder enter the 2023-24 season as one of the most popular picks among analysts to make the leap to playoff contention. As for Holmgren, it's finally time for him to begin his NBA career for real, which understandably elicited a ton of emotions out of the 21-year old.

Speaking to reporters after his debut for the Thunder in a 124-104 win over the under duress Chicago Bulls, Chet Holmgren revealed his true feelings on making his regular season debut.

“More excitement, and I guess a little bit of (anxiety). Just the waiting part, knowing that eventually the ball’s gonna tip up. All day you’re just waiting for that moment,” Holmgren said, per Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman.

Once the ball tipped off to begin the game, Chet Holmgren looked like a natural on the court for the Thunder even though he didn't put up astounding counting stats. He finished the game with just seven shot attempts, ending his night with 11 points and four rebounds. But his mere presence on the court was very helpful for his team. The Bulls had to resort to plenty of difficult looks as Holmgren made it difficult for them to get into any sort of rhythm, flashing a glimpse of how impactful he can be as the team's defensive anchor.

Moreover, Holmgren looked at ease as he matched up against one of the league's bruising big men in Nikola Vucevic, quelling concerns regarding his defensive strength in the post. Hopefully for Thunder fans, the young big man remains healthy from here on out so they could, perhaps, chase 50 wins and a spot in the loaded Western Conference playoff picture.