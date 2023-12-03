Thunder star Chet Holmgren viciously blocked a layup attempt by Mavs' Derrick Jones Jr., showing off his incredible defensive skills.

Chet Holmgren has been a gift that keeps on giving for the Oklahoma City Thunder — on both ends of the floor. The rookie has been a terrific weapon on offense and defense for Oklahoma City, and he's back at it again Saturday night against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Chet Holmgren went for the 2-hand rejection ❌pic.twitter.com/5Y04Yw8KCZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2023

During one instance in the first quarter, Holmgren swallowed whole a shot attempt by Mavs forward Derrick Jones Jr. Holmgren used not one but two hands to erase Jones' shot, and he made it look so nonchalantly.

Jones is one of the highest flyers in the league today, but even he must have been left shocked that Holmgren was able to do that against him with such ease. It wasn't just the length of Chet Holmgren that was highlighted in that play but also his on-court awareness. Luke Doncic had a fantastic find of Jones in the paint, and Jones had a wide open space for a shot — or so he thought. Holmgren quickly helped out at the rim and rejected Jones' attempt. Holmgren made sure the Mavs would think at least twice going forward before attacking the rim when he's on the floor.

With his unique blend of length and mobility, Chet Holmgren can do nearly everything on the floor. Despite the brilliance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder wouldn't have been this successful to start the 2023-24 NBA regular season if it wasn't for Holmgren, who entered the Mavs game averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from behind the arc.