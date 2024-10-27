The Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 2-0 after beating their old friend Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls 114-95. After Chet Holmgren made Thunder franchise history in a 102-87 win against the Nuggets in their season opener, he finished with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as the second-year big man is off to a phenomenal start. After beating Giddey and the Bulls, Holmgren talked about his approach to Saturday’s win with the understanding that the NBA is a business, trades happen, but that it doesn’t take away from the bond shared between players.

Oklahoma City traded Giddey to Chicago for Alex Caruso during the offseason. Holmgren addressed facing his former teammate after Saturday’s win, per Oklahoman Sports’ Joel Lorenzi.

“It’s a business. An extremely serious business. But you can’t lose sight of the relationships that you build with guys along the way,” Holmgren said. “I don’t think anybody’s ever played with the same 15, 17 people their entire career. That’s how the league works. People and teams have to do what’s best for them business-wise, and you can’t hold that against anybody. And when you get to go out there and hoop against guys that you know and really like, you enjoy it all the same.”

After being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey spent the first three years of his career with the Thunder before he was traded to the Bulls. Josh finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against his former team and reunited with his former teammates postgame, per Oklahoman Sports’ Joel Lorenzi’s X, formerly Twitter.

Jalen Williams on facing former Thunder teammate Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren knows the business side of the association often severs longstanding teammates in this league. Still, the Thunder initiated Alex Caruso as their own. That didn’t mean special treatment for Josh Giddey, as forward Jalen Williams explained after the Thunder earned its second win of the young season against the Chicago Bulls.

“It wasn’t like a targeting thing. That’s not how we play basketball. That’s how you get caught up in not playing the way you want to play,” Williams said. “I think it was more having fun that he was out there. I think everybody’s just happy that he has another good organization to go to, and be able to play his game.

“But we don’t go into games like whoever was here and try to attack them and do that whole thing. We just try and continue to play the way we play.”

Williams scored a team-high 24 points as he flirted with a triple-double (nine rebounds, eight assists) in the win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points, eight rebounds, and four steals as the Thunder cruised to a nine-point victory.