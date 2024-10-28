One week into the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder's defense are two catalysts for their perfect 3-0 start. Opponents are averaging 95.3 points against the Thunder, leading the league in the fewest points allowed, per Teamrankings.com. Holmgren believes he has everything to do with that.

He took personal responsibility as the defensive anchor after beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-104, the first time an opponent scored 100+ points against the Thunder this season.

“I've played a few games here now, and it looks like all these dudes are taking after me and learning how to block some shots, and it's amazing going out there knowing we're all bought in on the defensive end,” Holmgren said. “There's a lot of things that don't show up in statistics, but that's one of them that does, and it's great to have guys out there playing defense.”

Oklahoma City's stifling defense held the Hawks to 18 fourth-quarter points.

“Most of it is just how much my teammates and my coaches are trusting me out there, and I don't take that lightly,” Holmgren said. “I know I got to go out there and execute because they put that trust in me to go out there and execute. I'd say that's just the biggest thing. Obviously, I worked really hard in the offseason, but none of that means anything if they're not out there trusting me. So, a huge shout out to them for putting me in a good position to go out there and make plays, and it's on me to make plays.”

Holmgren is averaging 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Chet Holmgren makes everything ‘easier'

Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has drawn Anthony Davis comparisons in light of his elite defense and offensive production. After the Thunder beat the Hawks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained how Holmgren's elite defense makes life easier for him and his teammates.

“It allows me to be lazy. [I can] gamble a little bit. Nah, I'm playing,” Gilgeous-Alexander joked. “It's obviously a safety net. He makes everything easier, obviously. You guys can see it out there. It allows you to pressure the ball. Gamble. It actually allows you to gamble a lot more knowing that if your guy, a lot of the time I'm guarding smaller guys, goes in there, he's still not going to get a good look if I get beat.

“The moment Chet stepped on this team, we went from here to here, and there's a reason for it. It's clear as day. Everyone sees it on the floor, and it's special. It's a luxury to have,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder will look to go 4-0 in their next game against the Spurs on Wednesday.