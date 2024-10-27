Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business against Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls. They beat the Bulls 114-95 to improve to 2-0 on the young season, and Chet Holmgren finished with a career-high 16 rebounds, drawing comparisons to Caruso's former All-Star teammate in Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis. A reporter asked Alex if he's seen similarities between the two during the 2020 champion Lakers guards' postgame media availability on Saturday.

“The AD comparison is a tough one just cause AD's so accomplished where he's at in his career right now, and Chet obviously has a long way to go to match that, but I think he controls his destiny,” Caruso said. “Whatever he wants to accomplish in this league, he's got it in front of him. He's got the work ethic, he's got the competitiveness. If you have those two things where you have the ability to get better, you have the want to get better, and you have the work ethic to get better, if you have those things, you can control your own destiny in the NBA.”

While unwilling to compare Holmgren to the Lakers' nine-time All-Star, Alex Caruso says the sky's the limit for the 22-year-old big man.

“Chet can do so many different things. [He's] a special player. He gives us versatility. He gives us a dynamic that not many teams in the league have,” Caruso said. “Just with his skill, and then, he's a tenacious competitor. He wants to improve. He wants to be better. He wants to be great, and he wants to win. And those are things as a young player are phenomenal to see, and then obviously, as his teammate, you love to see that, too.”

After becoming the first Thunder player to record 25+ points, 14+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 4+ blocks, and 2+ assists in a single game, Chet's double-double (21 points, 16 rebounds) caused fits for the Bulls' defense on Saturday while OKC's Jalen Williams scored a team-high 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander netted 23.

Chet Holmgren celebrates his historic night with Wing Stop

Chet Holmgren's masterful performance against the Nuggets was an Anthony Davis-caliber stat line. In the Thunder's season opener, Holmgren scored 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. The Thunder won 102-87.

After the game, Holmgren treated himself to Wing Stop. The bag of chicken wings was next to him during his media availability before a reporter asked if there was a new endorsement deal in the works, per Oklahoman Sports' Joel Lorenzi.

“I just really enjoy my lemon peppers,” Holmgren said.

The 2-0 Thunder will host the Hawks in their regular-season home opener at the Paycom Center on Sunday.