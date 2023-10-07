NBA veteran Danny Green gives props where they are due. Green has kept it real when giving his opinions on current NBA players. His take on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no different, except it might put Luka Doncic on alert. Green believes both players are future NBA MVPs, but he gave a few more points to Gilgeous-Alexander for his unique style.

“[Luka Doncic] makes the team better. He's closer to [LeBron James] than anybody in that fashion, more of a triple-double guy. I think Shai has a deeper bag,” Green said via Tidal League.

Danny Green thinks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a deeper bag than Luka Doncic "Both of these guys are MVP caliber players…[Luka] is closer to Bron than anybody… More of a triple-double guy… Shai is just that dude."

Green acknowledges that both players are offensively skilled, but believes Gilgeous-Alexander has a smoother way of using his body. In addition, Green thinks Gilgeous-Alexander has more of an in-between mid-range game.

Luka Doncic likely respects Green's take on the Thunder guard, but he definitely has an argument against it. While he moves slower than most players, Doncic has a unique finesse to his game too. In December 2022, Doncic put up a 60-point triple-double with an array of moves that seemed video game-like.

At the same time, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bested Doncic in a 2023 Canada-Slovenia FIBA World Cup match. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as smoothly as Danny Green describes. That game was a preview of the many battles the two future NBA MVP-caliber players will have.

The ever-loaded Western Conference will see historic competition in the race for the NBA Playoffs. Perhaps Danny Green will get an on-the-court look at Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander to determine who really has the deeper bag.