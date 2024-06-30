The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending rising superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and he will be flanked by the maestro of the Nuggets' 2022-2023 championship Jamal Murray on Team Canada. Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly looking forward to playing with the Nuggets phenom judging by a recent post that amounts to a scary outlook for Team Canada's upcoming opponents.

Gilgeous-Alexander's message came amid a Victor Wembanyama truth bomb about a Team France vs. Team USA matchup. Miami Heat star and Team USA member Bam Adebayo made a “potential best” remark about the U.S. team heading into the Games.

If Gilgeous-Alexander's recent assertions are current, it sounds like Team Canada's backcourt could be the most confident in the entire Olympics.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Strategy For Olympics, Revealed

Gilgeous-Alexander sounds like he's ready for basketball-based combat with Team Canada based on his recent comments.

He outlined a strategy for what he and Jamal Murray will do to opposing backcourts by the time the action gets underway in Paris this July, according to reporter Josh Lewenburg on X.

“I drive, he shoots. Simple as that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star's plan sounds a bit odd in a sense considering what an incredible shooter and scorer he is, but it speaks to the talent of Murray. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged over 30 points and shot nearly 54 percent from the field in the Thunder's pursuit of excellence last season that ended with a number one seed and a playoff series victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in round one.

Murray shot a blistering 42.5 percent from three-point land last season, the best mark of his career from downtown, perhaps illustrating why Gilgeous-Alexander is so gung-ho about his currently planned out offensive strategy.