Years before veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder over the summer, he was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Hartenstein averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game in his rookie season with the Rockets. Still, he learned an invaluable lesson from veteran Tyson Chandler in being a vocal leader on the floor. Isaiah says the 2011 Dallas Mavericks champion center took him under his wing in Houston, where Chandler instilled the importance of quarterbacking a defense from the center position.

Hartenstein shared his past with reporters after training camp on Thursday.

“I had to learn it. I feel like, especially coming in as a rookie, I probably wasn’t talking as much as I should. A big guy [who helped me] with that was Tyson Chandler,” Hartenstein said. “I played with him with the Rockets. He taught me how important communication is. Learning from those guys helped me a lot.”

His approach caught Mark Daigneault’s eye over the years as an opposing head coach of the Thunder. Now, as Hartenstein acclimates to his new team, Oklahoma City’s head coach is seeing him up close during training camp.

“It’s experience, but I also feel like communication, especially when you’re in a new environment, makes everything easier. Just talking. Making sure the guys are in the right spots makes my life easier, makes my team’s life easier,” Hartenstein said. “So, I think that’s the biggest thing I probably learned from Tyson Chandler. Communication makes my life and my team’s life easier.”

Mark Daigneault addresses Isaiah Hartenstein’s vocal leadership

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault recalled witnessing Isaiah Hartenstein’s vocal leadership as the best he’s seen from a center since DeAndre Jordan.

“When we played against them [and] when I call a play, he’s echoing the call to the team and barking out orders at a high level,” Daigneault said. “The best big [I’ve] seen do that before that was DeAndre Jordan used to do that really well, especially when he was on the Clippers. He was like the quarterback back there. So, all three of those guys, their verbal communication is really impactful, especially on the defensive end.”

In doing so, Hartenstein quickly familiarizes himself with his new teammates, including the 2022 second-overall pick Chet Holmgren.

“It’s been good. He’s really talented, really competitive. So, it’s been fun just playing against him every day. So, it’s been good.”

Hartenstein and Holmgren will anchor the frontcourt of what should be a promising Thunder season.