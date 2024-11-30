Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup’s second-to-last game of group play. The Lakers will host the Thunder on Friday. It’s Oklahoma City’s third matchup of a four-game road trip, which concludes against the Rockets on Sunday.

The shorthanded Thunder, without power forward Chet Holmgren on a long-term basis and guard Alex Caruso, who’s missed the last two games, will look to extend their winning streak to four straight. Fortunately for the Thunder, forward Jalen Williams is available after suffering an eye injury in the second quarter, which forced him to miss the rest of Wednesday’s 130-109 win against the Golden State Warriors.

Isaiah Hartenstein is on a double-double streak of late. He’s recorded three straight since making his Thunder debut in a 109-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, as Isaiah Joe and the rest of his teammates quickly discover the kind of impact Hartenstein can have on both ends of the floor.

“He’s a hell of a player. He creates action at a tremendous level, especially for shooters like myself,” Joe said. “So, just being able to work in tandem with him, I think it goes hand-in-hand for both of us.”

As for Friday’s matchup against the Lakers, Joe says Oklahoma City’s defense and physicality in setting the tone is essential for the win.

“I think we have to impose our will. We have to be the physical team. We can’t let them outgrid us. We have to go out there and be the grittier team — the more physical,” Joe said. “Rebound, execute, just be at the right spots at the right time, and make plays.”

Jalen Williams drops cryptic post after suffering eye injury

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams posted a cryptic photo to his 24-hour story on Instagram. Many wondered if it signaled a long-term injury or a potential concussion after taking a hit to the side of his eye from Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Williams’ selfie was captioned “hooooray,” per Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza.

For Thunder guard Cason Wallace, the injuries of late have brought the team closer together.

“I don’t think anybody’s able to prepare for injury. Just knowing sometimes it happens, and whenever it happens, we just got to keep pushing it,” Wallace said. “We believe in each other enough to know that we’re still going to fight it as long as we can, no matter who’s on the court.”

The Thunder will look to stretch their winning streak against the Lakers.