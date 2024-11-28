ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Los Angeles Lakers in some NBA Cup action. It will be an Emirates Cup showdown in Southern California as we share our NBA odds series and make a Thunder-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Thunder earned a 105-101 win over the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Lakers destroyed the San Antonio Spurs 119-101 in front of a packed house at the Frost Bank Center.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 156-111. They also went 3-1 against the Thunder last season. The games at Crypto were great, as the Lakers won both. Furthermore, the Lakers are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Thunder, including 4-1 in the last five at Crypto.

Here are the Thunder-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Lakers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1 (-114)

Moneyline: -106

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-106)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 228.5 (-114)

Under: 228.5 (-106)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet-LA, and FDSO

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are having a good week, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was motivated to help them win in Sacramento for the first time in years. He has been the key factor in an explosive offense that continues to improve while leading a Thunder team that is 14-4.

The Thunder are 11th in points. However, they have struggled to shoot consistently, ranking 15th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 22nd from beyond the arc. They have been solid at the charity stripe, ranking fifth in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, winning the board battle has been tough, as they rank 28th in rebounds. Passing has not been crisp, as they are just 15th in assists. Yet, they are also just second in turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the best in the league, especially after going off for 35 points against the Warriors. He averages 29.5 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor. Jalen Williams suffered an eye injury on Wednesday. If he misses this game, it will be a big blow for a guy who is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor, including 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

That would be awful for a team that is already missing Chet Holmgren, who has been out since November 10. Therefore, this opens up scoring chances for Isaiah Hartenstein, who has played just three games this season. Luguentz Dort will be another option for the Thunder. He averages 10.1 points per game.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can dominate this game and take over. Then, they must force the Lakers into taking bad shots.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers have one weakness: depth at the center spot. Unfortunately, another injury fueled trade rumors, linking the Lakers to multiple big men across the league. Somehow, they have still managed an 11-7 start, and this offense has some kinks to work out to improve.

The Lakers rank 10th in points. Additionally, they are seventh in field-goal shooting percentage, including 13th from the triples. The Lakers have improved at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they have not done well on the boards, ranking just 28th in rebounds. Passing the basketball has been solid, as the Lakers are 11th in assists. Likewise, they are solid with the rock, ranking fifth in turnovers.

Anthony Davis missed Wednesday's game with a foot injury. However, that probably had more to do with the fact that it was the second game of a back-to-back. Assuming Davis plays, he will come in averaging 29.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the floor. LeBron James remains a force. So far, he is averaging 22.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, including 40.4 percent from the triples.

Austin Reaves has been a solid third option. He averages 17.1 points per game but shoots just 44.8 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can spring out chances for some open shots. Then, they must contain Gilgeous-Alexander and force him to pass to his teammates.

Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are 10-8 against the spread, while the Lakers are 8-10 against the odds. Moreover, the Thunder are 5-3 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 5-4 against the odds at home. The Thunder are 7-8 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 6-6 against the odds when facing the West.

The Thunder are still amazing, even with their injuries. Yet, it will take a toll on them eventually. I expect the Lakers to come out strong in this one and capitalize on this, covering the spread at home.

Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-106)