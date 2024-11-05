Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has apparently created a new drama involving himself and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green recently shared his opinion about the Thunder's tradition after wins where they surround a teammate being interviewed before breaking into loud barks.

It's a harmless gimmick by the young Thunder, but Green doesn't see the appeal in it. For Green, it lessens the intimidation factor other teams could have on Oklahoma City.

Thunder's Jalen Williams reacts to Draymond Green's opinion

Thunder forward Jalen Williams, however, couldn't care less about Green's and their critics' opinions.

“You probably gotta ask them,” Williams said about critics of the Thunder's postgame antics, per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.

“I don’t know. I don’t really focus on other teams or what they’re doing until we play them. We’re going to continue to do it… We enjoy it,” Williams added.

Williams also said that he finds it strange that people like Green can have such a reaction to the Thunder's celly.

“I feel like it’s kinda weird to have a strong opinion on it.”

At the end of the day, it's getting wins that matter more in the NBA, and so far in the 2024-25 season, Williams and the Thunder are doing a lot of winning on the court — more than Green and the Warriors, in fact. Oklahoma City, after taking down the Orlando Magic at home on Monday, has improved to 7-0 to start the season.

Their defense has been a big part of their success, as the Bolts are no. 1 in the league overall with just 96.5 points allowed per game. That number surely underscores better the Thunder's grittiness than their postgame celebrations which Green and others seem to be noticing more. With how Oklahoma City is starting the season, it is making a strong case about why the Thunder are a legitimate NBA title contender a season after they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

For what it's worth, Green's comment about the Thunder and the reactions he's gotten from Oklahoma City players is adding spice to the meeting between the Bolts and the Warriors on Nov. 10 at Paycom Center.