Jalen Williams has it in his veins.

All things considered, it is safe to say that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2023-24 NBA season. Most fans would also likely want the ball to be in his hands whenever OKC needs a bucket in the clutch. But they should not also forget about Jalen Williams, who showed Tuesday night that he can also be relied upon to deliver the goods in the clutch, as he drilled a dagger game-winning jumper in the Thunder's 111-109 win at home over the Portland Trail Blazers.

With that shot, Williams improved his field goal percentage in clutch situations to over 72 percent, the best in the entire NBA, according to StatMAMBA.

“Jalen Williams ranks 1st in the NBA in clutch FG% this season (72.7%).”

Of all the 143 players who have taken more than 10 attempts from the field in clutch this season, Williams has the highest field goal percentage, added StatMamba.

If you're wondering when does clutch window begins during games, the NBA defines clutch time “as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.”

Williams finished the Blazers game with 19 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the field. It wasn't exactly an efficient shooting night for Williams, but he did not shy away from the big moment, rising to the occasion, and draining a high-pressure shot to help the Thunder extend their win streak to three games.

The Thunder next take on the San Antonio Spurs on the road this Wednesday.