Oklahoma City Thunder prospect and son of longtime Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim, Buddy Boeheim, helped seal the Oklahoma City Blue's 98-94 win against the Mexico City Capitanes. He drained his sixth 3-pointer to extend the Blue's lead to four (95-91) with 1:10 left, finishing with 18 points on 6-of-12 attempts from behind the arc. The Thunder signed Boeheim to an Exhibit 10 deal in late October. Then, he was waived before joining the Blue.

Now, he's finding his footing. Blue head coach Kameron Woods says Boeheim has shown growth over the past month with Oklahoma City, and it's paid dividends.

“He knows what he's good at. He knows how to find himself shots; he knows how to find space,” Woods said. “The thing I love about Buddy is he's a great professional. We've started him. We've brought him off the bench. He's played 40 minutes in a game, he's played 25.”

Boeheim has embraced every opportunity with the Blue. The Detroit Pistons waived him after 2023-24, but he's continued progress in his new home with Oklahoma City.

Dillon Jones records a double-double in Blue's win on Friday

While prospect Buddy Boeheim, son of legendary NCAA coach Jim Boeheim, connected on six threes, Thunder's first-round pick Dillon Jones played the jack of all trades in the Blue's win against the Capitanes. After Jones recorded his first triple-double of the season, he flirted with another against the Capitanes — finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in Friday's win.

Blue head coach Kameron Woods sees similarities in Boeheim's approach to Jones' preparation for any role. Woods commended Jones for his adaptability while highlighting similarities in Buddy Boeheim's focus and demeanor.

“He keeps himself ready. He's another guy similar to Dillon in that his temperament never really wavers in the game,” Woods added. “He keeps himself, I always say, at zero. He keeps himself there, and it gives us confidence. And then, he really helps us offensively with his ability to space the floor and make guys either stick to him or he bangs in shots. So, he adds a lot of that variety to us.”

While the Thunder are on the road, Jones, assigned to the Blue last week, stuffed the stat sheet Friday. Boeheim also finished with two assists, two steals, and one assist to go with his 18 points, all off threes. The Blue's Rahmi'us Ramsey led with 20 points in Friday's win, while the Blue connected on 19-of-46 threes while shooting at a 41.3% clip. Six Blue players scored in double figures.