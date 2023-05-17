Victor Wembanyama is entering a great situation.

The 7-foot-3 freak who plays and shoots like a point guard and defends like a taller Kevin Durant will be selected by the San Antonio Spurs, who won the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday.

Wembanyama is set to be mentored by legendary coach Gregg Popovich, who guided former No. 1 pick Tim Duncan.

Wembanyama’s Rookie of the Year odds were revealed Wednesday. He has -325 odds to win the award, according to SportsBetting.

Scoot Henderson, who played this season for the G-League Ignite, has the second-best odds (+350). Former Alabama star Brandon Miller is listed at +1000 odds to win Rookie of the Year.

You can view odds for Wembanyama’s statistics for this upcoming season here.

The Spurs scored big with Victor Wembanyama, who is set to be one of the best draft picks in a generation.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He has terrific skill and can handle, pass and shoot. Wembanyama has played for French Basketball club Metropolitans 92 for the last two seasons.

The Spurs were tied with their in-state rival, the Houston Rockets, for the worst record in the Western Conference this season (22-60).

It is unknown when Popovich will retire, but his chance to guide Wembanyama should be excellent for the young star’s career.

Victor Wembanyama has raw talent and could be one of the NBA’s best players in a few years, and his situation is perfect for understanding basketball at the highest level.

After the Spurs, the draft has the following order: No. 2 (Charlotte Hornets); No. 3 (Portland Trail Blazers); No. 4 (Houston Rockets); and No. 5 (Detroit Pistons).

San Antonio lucked out with the top pick while Houston and Detroit, which had the worst record at 17-65, fell out of the top-3.