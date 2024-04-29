Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. According to a recent report, Durant was not content with his role in Phoenix. As a result of the sweep and rumors, Durant's future with the Suns has become uncertain.
Betonline recently released odds for Durant's next team if he does not return to the Suns. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who Durant began his career with, currently have the best odds (+400) to land the future Hall of Famer.
The New York Knicks (+500), Miami Heat (+600), Philadelphia 76ers (+700), and San Antonio Spurs (+900) round out the top five. New York, Miami, and Philadelphia are all contending teams and could be possible fits for KD. Meanwhile, many stars are being linked to San Antonio given Victor Wembanyama's presence.
However, the Thunder were one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Oklahoma City is on the verge of sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in their first round matchup. The primary concern for the Thunder happens to be their inexperience, so adding Durant could be an option.
Of course, fans were not exactly pleased with KD after he left in 2016.
Will a Kevin Durant-Thunder reunion come to fruition?
Durant left the Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors after Golden State had eliminated OKC in the 2016 NBA playoffs. Durant would go on to win two championships with Golden State, who had already established themselves as a budding dynasty before Durant joined the team.
Many fans and analysts around the NBA world criticized Durant for opting to sign with Golden State. They called it the easy way out since he failed to win a championship with the Thunder.
Perhaps Durant could redeem himself with Thunder fans by returning to Oklahoma City. In order for that to happen, he would need to request a trade from the Suns, however.
Durant will be eligible for a contract extension. The final conclusion of a potential extension, meaning whether he signs it or not, could ultimately determine if a trade will come to fruition. Unit that happens, we will not know what his future in the NBA holds.
In the event that the Suns decide to trade Kevin Durant, though, the Thunder will be a team to monitor.
Of course, Oklahoma City's playoff performance will factor into the equation as well. If Oklahoma City loses in the second or third round, then they may feel that adding a veteran star like Durant makes sense. But if the Thunder go all the way to the NBA Finals, then Oklahoma City might steer clear of making any notable changes.
There are still a lot of questions that must be answered for everyone involved in this conversation. The one thing we know for sure is that it would be an incredible story if Durant ended up returning to Oklahoma City. And the story would only be enhanced if KD found a way to lead the Thunder to a championship.