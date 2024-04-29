The Phoenix Suns were defeated in Game 4 of their first round playoff series 122-116 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a result, Phoenix was swept by Minnesota.
It was a frustrating way to end the season for the Suns. Phoenix built a contending roster around superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Additionally, the Suns had found success against the Timberwolves during the regular season.
Booker and Durant addressed Phoenix's sweep at the hands of Minnesota after Game 4, quotes via ClutchPoints.
“I want to win (a championship),” Booker said. “It's a tough league. At the end of all this, there's gonna be one winner, and everybody that doesn't win is gonna go into somewhat of a panic mode and feel like they have to make changes… I think over time, experience is the best teacher. The more that you can spend time together, feel this hurt together and go through it together, the better off you are in the future.”
“I won't provide context, whenever I provide context it'll be looked at as an excuse so I'll just be better next year,” Durant added.
This Suns team still has potential, but they also feature uncertainty. Depth was a concern at times during the 2023-24 campaign. With that said, they had a few role players step up around their stars which helped matters without question.
Suns' outlook after Timberwolves sweep
Rumors are already swirling about the Suns' future. One rumor suggested that Kevin Durant was not content with his role during the 2023-24 campaign. Meanwhile, head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly on the hot seat.
Vogel also addressed Phoenix's frustrating series against Minnesota, via Duane Rankin of azcentral.
“I'm disappointed as y'all are,” Vogel said. “I'll share that with you all. But we got beat by a better team this year. We put this team together with the mindset that we'd have a three to five year window… Every year we're going to have a chance. We're going to have a team that has the firepower to compete for it. This league is loaded with firepower. We got a talented group, so do the Timberwolves… The top ten teams in the Western Conference, they are loaded with talent as well.
“We got to evaluate, figure out ways we can get better and just process this tough series loss.”
Any team that features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the same roster is going to have an opportunity to compete. The Timberwolves, though, feature a combination of star-power and depth, which makes them especially dangerous. Of course, Anthony Edwards emerging as one of the best players in the entire NBA is crucial as well.
It will be interesting to see if Phoenix makes any notable changes during the offseason. Vogel said the Suns believe they have a three to five year window to compete with this roster, so perhaps they will run it back during the 2024-25 campaign.