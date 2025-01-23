Amid the Oklahoma City Thunder’s best regular season in over a decade, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant delivered a what-if scenario involving his former team. Former Thunder veteran Derek Fisher went down memory lane recently, and Durant followed suit in a recent Out The Mud Podcast episode.

Sitting alongside former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen and forward Zach Randolph, Durant listened to Allen’s reveal, almost joining the Thunder amidst Oklahoma City competing for an NBA championship.

“I had a chance to play at Oklahoma City,” Allen said. “I don’t know if you were ever aware of that.

Allen’s reveal took Durant aback.

“C’mon, man. Don’t tell me that,” Durant said.

“Listen, I come down there. Take a physical. Before I knew it, they told me they’re about to get [Thabo] Sefolosha,” Allen added. “It blew me.”

According to Allen, this happened after his time with the Boston Celtics following their run to the 2010 NBA Finals. Tony says it explains why he always played his hardest whenever facing the Thunder. Durant suspected there was a reason behind the extra effort.

“I didn’t even get that info,” Durant said. “That’s crazy.”

Then, Durant revealed how close Oklahoma City was to acquiring defensive center Tyson Chandler, who eventually helped Dirk Nowitzki lead the Dallas Mavericks to a championship against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.

“If we had gotten Tyson Chandler at the center, c’mon bro. We’d have been different,” Durant said. “People talk about James [Harden] getting traded from our team that f***** our team up. That f***** our team up for sure, but us [not] getting Tyson, that hurt. That hurt a lot.”

The Thunder rescinded the trade for Chandler due to a failed physical (a toe injury).

Derek Fisher opens up about his regret with Kevin Durant, Thunder

Five-time Los Angeles Lakers champion Derek Fisher spent the ladder years of his 18-year career with the Thunder. Fisher was part of what Kevin Durant remembers as the most challenging playoff series of his career, while his veteran point guard recently revealed his regret.

Fisher spoke about it in an episode of Podcast P with Paul George.

“There was a generational gap, like dudes in their early 20s compared to guys in their early 30s and mid-30s, which is where I pretty much come from. When it really went back the other way though, this is more of an experience for me that I regret. I wish I would’ve said more,” Fisher said.

This year’s Thunder team has a chance to be the first to reach the NBA Finals since 2012.