Oklahoma City Thunder fans aren't the only people entering 2024-25 with high expectations for the Thunder and their players. In a survey by NBA GMs, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was voted MVP, Alex Caruso was voted the most underrated acquisition, and Jalen Williams was the player most likely to have a breakout season. The annual survey listed Williams ahead of a three-way tie between Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama for second place.

Williams, who averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season, secured 13% of the votes and could be on pace to becoming an All-Star this season. In ClutchPoints' media poll, Williams finished second to Wembanyama for the first-time All-Star votes. Across the board, his averages have risen steadily throughout his first two NBA seasons.

Still, his shooting numbers, including field-goal attempts and three-point percentage, have drastically improved from seasons one and two. Jalen went from 7.9 to 10.6 two-point attempts per game in 2023-24 and connected on 42.7% of his 3-pointers after shooting at a 35.6% clip during his rookie season.

J-Dub finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 attempts, including 3-for-4 from deep, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the Thunder's 112-107 preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. It was Oklahoma City's first game since the Dallas Mavericks eliminated them after Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

After Monday's win, Williams talked about his approach to the upcoming season following the Thunder's second-round playoff exit, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Lovelace.

“I just kind of used the playoffs and my whole season to just have some reflection on things that I think I can get better at, shots that I didn't think I shot well in certain series' and just kind of went there all summer,” Williams said. “Kind of just used the playoffs as a pretty good detailed look at stuff that I want to get better at.”

NBA GMs believe it's time for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP

After finishing 2023-24 as the runner-up to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for Most Valuable Player, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is heading into this upcoming season as the favorite among NBA GMs to win the award. Jalen Williams and his breakout season isn't the only Thunder player sitting atop some of these polls; Gilgeous-Alexander captured 40%, leading Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who finished as a close second with 30% of votes.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort missed the Thunder's preseason opener against the Spurs due to rest but should be in uniform in the team's exhibition against the Rockets on Wednesday.