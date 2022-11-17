Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Everyone knew going into the 2022-23 NBA season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a special player, but the Oklahoma City Thunder star is exceeding even the lofty expectations people have of him in the preseason. And he is doing it one insane performance after another. On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander capped yet another spectacular performance with a step-back game-winning 3-pointer to lead the Thunder to a 121-120 win on the road over the Washington Wizards.

Twitter instantly went nuts soon after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found the bottom of the net to seal the deal for the Thunder.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER IS A SUPERSTAR — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pairs up with the #2 overall pick next season. OKC making it pretty easy to trust the process. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander been playing like MJ in 88 — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 17, 2022

NBA defenders when they see their matchup is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 😂 pic.twitter.com/meS5T5lDoT — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 17, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended the night with 42 points, connecting on 14 of his 21 shots from the field, which included just two 3-pointers to go with 12-of-17 shooting from the foul line. In other words, he had his way against the Wizards’ defense that had no idea how to stop him from getting into his spots inside the arc, in the paint, and just about everywhere on the floor. Washington can just take heart from the fact that they are not the only ones victimized by the Thunder star. Over the last six Thunder games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 34.7 points on 56.1 percent shooting from the field. Over that same stretch, he has posted a 65.7 TS% and a 59.5 eFG%.

With Gilgeous-Alexander playing like prime MJ of late, the Thunder have managed to win three of their last four games and will look to keep it going this Friday on the road versus Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. That should be a lot of fun.