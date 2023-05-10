Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s not only Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren who were surprised to see Lu Dort fail to make it to the All-Defensive Team. Oklahoma City Thunder fans are also in utter disbelief that the 24-year-old didn’t make the cut despite being one of the best defenders in the game today.

For those not in the know, his NBA peers consider Dort as the second-best defender in the NBA, as noted in a past survey by The Athletic. The Thunder swingman was only behind Jrue Holiday, who ended up making the All-Defensive First Team.

With Dort anchoring the Thunder defense, Oklahoma City ended the year in the top half (at no. 13) among the best defensive teams in the league. They were even above the Golden State Warriors, which saw their defensive lynchpin on Draymond Green make it to the All-Defensive Second Team.

Naturally, the Oklahoma City faithful are disappointed with the apparent snub. The Thunder even almost made it to the playoffs, but the team and the players still don’t get the respect they deserve.

“Presti said Dort was the player keeping opposing coaches up at night. Damian Lillard labeled Dort the best defender in the NBA. Seems to be a disconnect between media voters and players/coaches on the best defenders,” Daily Thunder reporter Brandon Rahbar wrote.

Mikal Bridges added, “Also Lu Dort should be on a defensive team every year lol unless its an amount of games issue.”

“Lu Dort is a pretty glaring miss by voters for All-Defense. I suspect he won’t go overlooked again next season,” Royce Young of ESPN furthered.

“Absolutely insane that Lu Dort isn’t on either of these teams. Do better, voters,” a Thunder fan added. Another one said, “Caruso over Lu Dort is ridiculous, who else in the league could lock up Kawhi in a game winning situation.”

Dort himself has yet to react to the shocking All-Defensive Team voting. But if we’re to guess, there’s no way he’ll be happy with the clear disrespect.