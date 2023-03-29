A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder failed to secure what would have been a huge win for the team Tuesday night, as they lost to the Charlotte Hornets at home, 137-134. Nevertheless, the Thunder were able to pull off a feat the franchise last saw way back during the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook era of the team.

As noted by Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder, the loss to the Hornets was just the third time ever in Thunder history that three players from Oklahoma City scored at least 30 points.

Isaiah Joe paced the Thunder against Charlotte with 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, while Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey each chipped in 31 points. Williams was 11-for-16 from the field, while Giddey made 14 of 22 attempts from the floor. Joe, Williams, and Giddey had a little more on their plate for the showdown against the Hornets, as Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not play due to a left ankle sprain, thus allowing the trio to get more shots. They certainly took advantage of those extra chances on offense, though, they could not find the same success on the other end of the floor.

The Hornets torched Oklahoma City’s defense for 55.3 percent shooting from the field, while also hitting 14 4-pointers on 35 attempts. PJ Washington played like a future Hall of Famer, ending with 43 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

With the loss, the Thunder dropped to two games below .500 but are still inside the Play-In Tournament picture in the Western Conference standings with a 37-39 record.