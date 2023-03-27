A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still fighting for dear life in the West. Currently, they are 10th in the conference with a 37-38 record, with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks just one game behind them at 11th. OKC has a big game coming up on Tuesday against a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets side, and on paper, this should be an easy win for them. However, things could get a bit complicated for the Thunder with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander popping up on the injury report.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Hornets

The bad news for OKC is that SGA has been tagged as questionable to play on Tuesday due to a lingering ankle injury. The good news, however, is that this has been the case for Shai over the past several games, and he has been able to play through the knock. He’s looked perfectly fine too, averaging 31.9 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 34.4 minutes per game. In all those seven contests, Gilgeous-Alexander was initially listed on the injury report with the same ankle issue before being cleared to play.

As for the Hornets, Terry Rozier has already been ruled out due to a right foot injury, and he will be joining LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin on the sidelines. Gordon Hayward is doubtful to play, while Kelly Oubre Jr. is questionable. The fact that Charlotte is dealing with a slew of injuries — plus the fact that they’re tanking — could be factored in on the Thunder’s decision to clear SGA for Tuesday’s matchup.