Ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Sunday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Jalen Williams talked about the impact rookie guard Ajay Mitchell has had in the Thunder’s early regular-season success. As a mainstay in head coach Mark Daigneault’s player rotation, the 2024 second-round pick has carved out a role on the team, something Williams sees as an evergrowing fit as Mitchell adapts to playing in the NBA.

Williams told reporters about Mitchell becoming a seamless fit after Friday’s win.

“He’s just getting more and more comfortable playing with the team, understating the game and what we’re trying to do as a team,” Williams said. “I think as a rookie, when you buy into a program like that, that quick, it accelerates your growth as a player, and you can kind of see that with him right now. Also, he’s very talented. So, that helps.”

Surrounded by the elite talent throughout the Thunder’s starting lineup and beyond, Mitchell points to his team’s overall talent as a means to adapting quickly.

“It’s honestly really easy when you play with guys like that. Everyone’s a great player. So, it’s really easy to make the right play, find the open man,” Mitchell said. “So, credit to them for that.”

For Mitchell, the confidence his Thunder teammates and coaches have in him has made the first two weeks of his career easier and very helpful.

“It’s unbelievable. I know I can go out there and just play and just be myself. It really helps. No matter what happens, even if I make a mistake, I know that they still believe in me, and I just have to focus on the next play,” Mithcell said. “So, it’s really, really helpful for me.”

Ajay Mitchell finding chemistry with Thunder starters

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 126-107 to improve to 8-1. Thunder forward Jalen Williams and rookie Ajay Mitchell continued to build on their chemistry. Mitchell joined Williams in a critical stretch in the second quarter, and Oklahoma City grabbed a 20-point lead before heading into halftime.

Ahead of facing the Warriors, Mitchell spoke to reporters about his chemistry with Williams during his media availability on Saturday.

“We’re both players that can play on and off the ball, so it really helps,” Mitchell said. “J-Dub can be handling the ball, I can be on the side, on the corner, making cuts, and he can do the same thing. So, I think it’s really helpful to have a guy like that that can do everything. And for me, same thing, it really helps.”

Mitchell and the Thunder will look to go 9-1 after facing the Warriors on Sunday.