Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is without a doubt one of the top young stars in the NBA today. The 24-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, which also earned him his first-ever call-up to the All-Star team. At the same time, the Oklahoma City Thunder star is also widely regarded as the most stylish individual in the league.

As a matter of fact, GQ Sports has made it official. For the second year running, Shai has been dubbed as the NBA's Most Stylish Player, beating out the likes of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James for the coveted title:

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA’s Most Stylish Player by @GQSports for the second consecutive year 🕶️⚡️ Is SGA the best dressed player in the league? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R3bmphrBiK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you're an SGA fan who regularly follows his gameday outfits then you will have no doubt in your mind that this is a much-deserved win for the Thunder guard. Winning a title once is hard enough — especially considering the opponents he had to go through — but the fact that Shai has now won it twice in a row speaks volumes of his unbridled style and unmatched swag.

Russell Westbrook has to be one of the most avante-garde dressers in the entire NBA, if not the most. He put up a good fight against SGA in the Finals of GQ's stylishness tournament, but in the end, Shai was able to defend his crown.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James came up short as well, but he did manage to go all the way to the semis to battle his former teammate in Russ. At the end of the day, though, LeBron, Westbrook, and the rest of the NBA had to concede to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the most stylish player in the entire league.