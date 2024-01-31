Some concerning injury updates involving the Thunder's stars.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to avoid a third straight loss as they host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. However, there is a possibility the Thunder could be extremely short-handed as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren both emerged on the injury report ahead of their clash.

Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable with an illness, while Holmgren also carries the same designation with a left ankle sprain. In addition, Luguentz Dort is also questionable with left ankle soreness. Jalen Williams (right ankle sprain) and Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) are both already ruled out.

Thunder beat writer Brett Dawson reported that Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort participated near the end of their shootaround Wednesday morning. However, Holmgren was reportedly not around.

FWIW, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are getting up some shots at the end of Thunder shootaround. No Chet Holmgren. But some guys have already finished up, so maybe don’t read too much into it. pic.twitter.com/IGWnJKtIud — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) January 31, 2024

Thunder fans certainly hope the three can give it a go as their team has been struggling as of late after they momentarily nabbed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. For what it's worth, though, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is also questionable with lower back pain.

Oklahoma City is looking to get back to the win column after two defeats in as many days to start the week.

The Thunder suffered an embarrassing 120-104 defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the NBA. The Pistons led by as much as 19 points and pulled away after they outscored OKC 76-55 in the second and third quarters.

Oklahoma City gave more resistance in what was a showdown between the top two teams in the West at the time (Denver has since taken the No. 2 seed over the OKC). Unfortunately, the Thunder could not close out the deal as they were outscored by the Timberwolves by 10 points in the fourth quarter.