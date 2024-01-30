The Denver Nuggets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets are coming off of back-to-back wins and wins in five out of their last six games when they head out on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Denver (33-15) is currently just a half-game behind the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference after a 113-107 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had himself yet another triple-double against the Bucks where he had 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists but he wasn't the best one on the court as it was Jamal Murray who broke out with a 35-point showing on Monday night. The Nuggets will be searching for their third win in a row when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City (32-15) is now coming off back-to-back losses to the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves and also the bottom-feeding Detroit Pistons which was an awful loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to put his team on his back by scoring 37 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists but it wasn't enough to defeat the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Thunder hope to get a more collective effort from their squad when the defending NBA champions the Denver Nuggets come to town for this Wednesday matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Thunder Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +126

Oklahoma Thunder: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Alright, hoop heads, gather 'round for a midweek treat! We've got a juicy matchup brewing in OKC, where the plucky Denver Nuggets roll into Chesapeake Arena as 3.5-point underdogs against the young Thunder. Now, on paper, that might seem like OKC's game to lose. Home court, hungry rookies, all that jazz. But hold your horses, because there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Nikola Jokic, folks, is a walking triple-double threat every single night. And against a Thunder team still figuring out their defensive rotations, the Joker is licking his chops. Expect him to feast in the post, drawing double teams and kicking out to Denver's sharpshooters like Murray and Porter Jr. for open looks. Remember, OKC boasts the league's worst defensive rating against opposing centers. This is a mismatch Jokic will exploit all night long.

Don't let the underdog tag fool you, the Nuggets are a defensive force. They hustle, they swarm, and they make opposing teams work for every bucket. This defensive tenacity is exactly what gives them a fighting chance against OKC's explosive offense. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a star, but Denver has the length and athleticism to contain him.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Buckle up, basketball fans, because Wednesday night's OKC showdown is about to electrify! The Oklahoma City Thunder, armed with youthful energy and home-court thunder, are ready to unleash a storm on the Denver Nuggets. Don't be fooled by the 3.5-point spread these young pups have the bite to cover and leave the Nuggets feeling the sting of defeat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a tear, averaging a cool 31.3 points per game. He's a scoring machine, able to blow past defenders with his lightning-quick first step and finish with acrobatic layups or pull up for silky smooth jumpers. Denver's defense, while stingy, simply lacks the lockdown stopper needed to contain SGA's offensive fury. Expect him to erupt for a highlight-reel performance and carry the Thunder on his broad shoulders.

Chesapeake Arena will be rocking on Wednesday night. The Thunder faithful are hungry for a statement win, and their energy will be a palpable force on the court. The young OKC squad thrives on this electric atmosphere, feeding off the cheers and turning it into defensive hustle and offensive fireworks. Expect the home crowd to be the sixth man on the court, pushing the Thunder to victory.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

While the Thunder might have the home-court advantage, the Nuggets have the hunger, the defensive grit, and the reigning MVP in their corner. Don't be surprised if Denver keeps this game close, maybe even steals a win outright. But for me, the +3.5 spread is a gift from the basketball gods. Take it, run with it, and thank me later. This is the Nuggets' night to show they're more than just Jokic's one-man show. They're ready to rumble, and OKC better be prepared for the bite.

Final Nuggets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +3.5 (-110), Over 229.5 (-110)