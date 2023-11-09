On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder continued their winning ways, thanks in large part to yet another outstanding performance from 2023 First Team All-NBA member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander, never in a hurry and ever in control of his movements on the court, simply had his way against an overmatched Cleveland Cavaliers defense, dropping 41 points on an exceptional 15-22 shooting from the field to go along with a pristine 12-13 showing at the charity stripe.

The fun did not stop on the court for the Thunder even after they took home a 128-120 win over the Cavs. Nascent Thunder youngster Chet Holmgren, who had 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, decided that it'd be hilarious if he crashed Gilgeous-Alexander's postgame presser, asking the 25-year old combo guard how being an unguardable force of nature at the point of attack feels like.

“Next question… good night Chet,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied as he let out a huge smile, per Michael Martin, Thunder reporter for Sellout Crowd via ClutchPoints Twitter (X).

It's good to see the Thunder youngsters having fun out there. After all, that is the point of playing basketball for a living. However, as the Thunder continue to grow as a unit, it will be less fun for opponents to deal with them, especially when they're already playing at a high level with plenty of room to grow to spare.

And it's not like there wasn't truth to what Chet Holmgren said. Sure, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, like most other stars, have had struggles to begin the year. Gilgeous-Alexander, as one would recall, scored a paltry seven points in a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. But when Gilgeous-Alexander is rolling, he truly is one of the most difficult to stop scorers in the association. He has an endless bag of dribbling tricks, and his body control and changes in pace are unparalleled, making putting the ball through the hoop a very easy task for him.

With Holmgren coming into his own as well, the Thunder are about to bring the lightning into the association as we proceed deeper into the 2020s. Perhaps they could even be a dark-horse contending team as soon as this season.