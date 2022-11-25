Published November 25, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned heads to begin the season, emerging as one of the top young talents in the association. Through 17 games played, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on elite shooting efficiency.

However, it seems as if Gilgeous-Alexander has a long way to go before earning the respect he deserves… from his own home turf no less.

In one of the intermissions during the Thunder’s 131-126 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, Hailey Summers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s girlfriend, was caught on the infamous Kiss Cam sitting beside a man who is apparently either her brother or best friend. And surely enough, they reacted in a manner befitting of someone simultaneously bemused and amused by the confusion sowed by, perhaps, an unwitting segment director.

That’s Shai’s girlfriend… we are never beating the poverty franchise allegations omg. https://t.co/3pYU5Ofquf — Pranav Sriraman 🇺🇸 (@PranavSriraman) November 24, 2022

Some “couples” usually say that they’re “brothers” or “best friends” just so they won’t be forced to do the smooch in front of a raucous crowd. And on cue, Summers was forced to gesture and even scream that the person she was with was her brother, desperate to get out of their tricky predicament.

But in this case, Hailey Summers is literally telling the truth – perhaps the man she’s with truly is her biological brother or maybe he’s too close of a friend that she treats him as such. Nonetheless, the public address announcer, having heard those sorts of excuses too many times before, was having none of it.

“Oh, it’s your brother… sure,” the PA announcer said as the two continued laughing.

Was this a big brain play from the Thunder broadcast crew to motivate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Or was this a mistake brought forth by honest-to-goodness ignorance regarding their franchise player’s lovelife?

The latter is a bit unlikely, given how Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers – a fellow athlete herself having played soccer for the Albany Great Danes – have been together for at least six years. SGA’s Instagram feed is even filled with images of himself and his girlfriend together!

At the end of the day, this Kiss Cam gaffe at least brought some smiles to plenty of people across the world, perhaps even to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who can at least have something to laugh about with his girlfriend after taking the L on Wednesday night.