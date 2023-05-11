James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped an IG verse after he was selected for the All-NBA First Team for the first time on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander was widely expected to make the team after a career-best season which saw him average a massive 31.4 points per game on 51% shooting, while also dishing out 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

After the announcement, the Oklahoma City Thunder star wasted no time posting the verse, which read: “they used to make jokes and say the team I’m ons the worst, now I wake up & the team I’m on is First.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was selected with the 11th pick in the 2018 draft and has been viewed as a capable two-way player basically since he joined the league, but as he alluded to in his IG post his teams haven’t always had a great deal of success.

In 2020-21 and 2021-22, his third and fourth years in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder team won just 22 and 24 games respectively. That certainly wasn’t his fault; he averaged over 23 points per game both years on reasonably efficient shooting and dished up similar numbers elsewhere to what he managed this season.

In 2022-23, however, he took his game to a new level, and though he wasn’t the only reason for Oklahoma City’s improvement, he was probably the most significant.

Alongside the likes of Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams to name just a couple, and with the Thunder still holding a bevy of high draft picks in the years to come, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to lead this team back to the NBA Playoffs in the years to come. And maybe, sooner than many expect, he will be competing for the first team on more than just an individual level.