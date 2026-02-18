Amidst his first appearance at All-Star weekend, a reporter asked Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren about the growth he's seen in the Denver Nuggets. Thunder's Holmgren discussed his personal growth this season before heading to his first All-Star Game selection. However, he seemed hesitant in talking about how much the Nuggets have improved as a team.

Instead, Holmgren discussed the injuries the Nuggets have experienced this season, much like the Thunder's injury-riddled campaign.

“Denver has a few different players on their roster that made some moves this summer,” Holmgren said. “They were a really good team last year. They're a really good team this year. They've had some injuries, as have we, as have everybody in the league. Hopefully, they can get those guys back, and we can get all of our guys back. At the end of the day, every team wants to play every team fully healthy and at their best. So, that's what we're hoping for.”

The Nuggets were without All-Star Nikola Jokic for over a month. The Thunder has missed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the past five games. Oklahoma City has also dealt with injuries to Jalen Williams, who's missed 30+ games this season; starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, who's sat out 16 games; and Ajay Mitchell, who's been out since January 21.

Chet Holmgren reacts to new All-Star Game

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren discussed the new All-Star Game format after making his debut at the star-studded event. Holmgren reflected on the career milestone.

“I thought it was good. I thought everybody that was out there was kind of getting after it, playing a good brand of basketball,” Holmgren said. “It felt kind of like, I guess you would say, a pick-up game, and when there's that level of talent on the floor, it's always fun, it's always good.”

He also talked about the ring he received for his All-Star selection, which was unexpected for Holmgren.

“It was pretty cool. I didn't know you get a ring for All-Star until I got it,” Holmgren said. “So, it was pretty cool. It comes with a little box with a little video in it. It's pretty sick, but I think I like our ring from last year a little bit more.”

Holmgren says he cherished the moment of his first All-Star game.

“I'd definitely say during the pictures yesterday and then warming up and playing the game today, I definitely try to take a moment and reflect on how cool of an opportunity this is,” Holmgren added. “I felt like I was pretty in the moment for the most part. Just taking everything in.”

Holmgren and the Thunder will resume their regular-season schedule when they host the Nets on Friday.