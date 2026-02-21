OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain scored a season-high 21 points in a 105-86 win against the Brooklyn Nets. In the Thunder's sixth consecutive game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, McCain's 21 points led Oklahoma City in scoring before his team's initiation.

What's become a tradition for new players over the years, McCain debuted his bark during his first walk-off interview for the Thunder, per FanDuel TV.

Jared McCain barking in his Thunder postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/tdMDjD7PqZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 21, 2026

The new Thunder player postgame bark started when Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams initiated it for the fans in attendance and during walk-off interviews, and eventually became a must for all new Thunder players.