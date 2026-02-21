OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain scored a season-high 21 points in a 105-86 win against the Brooklyn Nets. In the Thunder's sixth consecutive game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, McCain's 21 points led Oklahoma City in scoring before his team's initiation.

What's become a tradition for new players over the years, McCain debuted his bark during his first walk-off interview for the Thunder, per FanDuel TV.

The new Thunder player postgame bark started when Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams initiated it for the fans in attendance and during walk-off interviews, and eventually became a must for all new Thunder players.