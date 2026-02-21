Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely considered the smoothest player in the NBA, his polished game extending far beyond the court and into his personal style. Naturally, Gilgeous-Alexander has one of the best looking signature sneakers in the game right now, turning heads with recent releases of his Converse SHAI 001. Up next, we'll see a patterned colorway for the first time in the collection.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the road less traveled when joining Converse Basketball in 2020. In addition to becoming the new face of Converse Basketball (a subset of Nike), SGA also earned the title of Creative Director for their basketball line. This has also opened the door for past and future lifestyle ventures, including everyday sneakers and apparel as well.

Typically, we've only seen the SHAI 001 in monochromatic colorways with every aspect and panel matching a uniform hue. Here, we see a pattern across the shoe for the first time, an exciting indicator of what could be in store for future concepts.

Converse SHAI 001 ‘Camo'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a “Camo” Converse SHAI 001 dropping this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/iINsvsGDNL — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 17, 2026

During 2026 All-Star Weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander was spotted rocking an unreleased colorway of his signature SHAI 001 with a camo outfit to go along with the sneakers. The shoe appears in a classic camouflage mix of military green, black, brown, and tan. The primary color is the dull military green throughout the midsole, outsole, back heel, sockliner and mesh upper underneath the zipper.

While there's no word of an official release date, numerous outlets are reporting a timeframe during the spring season of 2026, potentially set for April 3. The shoes are expected to follow previous releases and come with a standard $130 retail tag, available through select Converse platforms and Nike SNKRS.