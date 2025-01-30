The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road taking on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of the most ridiculous quarters you will ever see. In the first quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points on 7-8 shooting, and the Warriors had just 20 points. Yes, Gilgeous-Alexander outscored the entire Warriors team in the first quarter.

Performances like this don't come around often, and there is still a lot of time left in this one. NBA fans everywhere couldn't believe what they were seeing from Gilgeous-Alexander in the first quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting his buckets, but he is also finding a way to do damage at the free throw line.

“Shai Alexander is a surgeon on the court at drawing fouls. Alexander has 21 points; more than #Warriors' total points!” One fan said.

We don't see this type of scoring in one quarter very often, especially when the player ends up outscoring the entire other team. Is Gilgeous-Alexander the MVP?

“Shai just outscored the entire Warriors team in the first quarter of the game on right now,” Another fan wrote. “MVP.”

Things haven't been great for the Warriors this season, but getting outscored by one player in an entire quarter is a new low.

“Shai having more points then the whole warriors roster is just sad,” A fan said.

While this is an incredible feat for Gilgeous-Alexander, it really doesn't surprise a lot of people. He has been on fire this season.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just doesn't have off nights,” One fan posted. “He hasn't been below 22 points in a game since November 4. He's gotten to at least 28 points in 34 of his 44 games.”

The first quarter was great for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, but can they keep this up for the rest of the contest? There's a lot of game left.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on fire! He indeed outscored the Warriors by himself in the 1st quarter – what a performance!¹ Do you think the Thunder can keep this energy up throughout the game?” One fan asked.

Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't be stopped in the first quarter, and if he can keep up this pace, he is going to end up with a whole lot of points when all is said and done.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like he could score 80 tonight if he wanted to,” A fan claimed. “Just totally unstoppable.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the first half with 31 points, while the Warriors had 48. The Thunder are up 58-48 at the break, and it's going to be interesting to see how many points SGA will finish with.