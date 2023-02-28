At this point, it doesn’t sound like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting any better. He has already missed the last two games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he could now be in line to spend even more time on the shelf with the emergence of a new injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Kings

The Thunder are slated to take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. OKC will need to try and secure a win against the third-seeded team in the West without their All-Star combo guard in the mix after Shai was ruled out for the matchup due to a couple of injuries.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

SGA has been dealing with a sore right ankle, and this is the injury that has kept him out of the Thunder’s last two games. It has now been reported that Shai is also suffering from an abdominal strain, which undoubtedly played a key role in OKC’s decision to keep him out for a third straight contest.

You have to note the timing of this injury comes at a terrible time for the Thunder. They have now fallen to 13th in the West with a 28-32 record. However, they are still within striking distance of a Play-In spot, with the 10th-placed Minnesota Timberwolves just 1.5 games ahead of them.

However, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are going to find trouble stacking up the wins they need to keep themselves in the fight. Moreover, if SGA ends up missing more time, then it would not be a complete shock if OKC ends up deciding to go full-on tank mode for the rest of the way.