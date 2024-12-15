After beating the Houston Rockets 111-96 in the NBA Cup semifinals, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked about going one-on-one with Dillon Brooks. The Canada men’s basketball team teammates are friends off the court, and after head coach Mark Daigneault set the stage for the final, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about his battle against Brooks and the Rockets.

For Shai, it’s the best of both worlds facing off head-to-head, he said during his media availability postgame.

“It’s fun. It makes you better,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That’s what this league is about, competing against the best in the world, and defensively, he is that for sure. And I like to think that of myself offensively. So, he gives me a chance to really see where I’m at, a good test. I’d say I handled it pretty well.”

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 32 points in the second half of the Thunder’s 15-point win as the Thunder pulled ahead late. They finished with 36 fourth-quarter points, outscoring the Rockets by 16 (70-54) in the second half. Thunder starting center Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Williams added 20 points and five assists, and Lu Dort registered 19 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.

“We stayed to our principles, to our identity. We knew that we’d be able to kick in enough shots if we stayed with it, and we just focused on getting stops the whole night,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We knew if we did that at a high level, we’d give ourselves a chance, and that’s what happened.”

Amen Thompson’s 19 points off the bench led six Rockets players in double figures, including Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks, who finished with 14 points. Alperen Sengun added a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds), while Jalen Green and Tari Eason scored a dozen points.

Mark Daigneault sets the stage for NBA Cup final vs. Bucks

After All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s walk-off interview with his Thunder teammates, head coach Mark Daigneault turned his attention to his NBA Cup final matchup against the Bucks. He anticipates the Thunder to continue to play at a high level.

One win away from winning the NBA Cup, Daigneault wouldn’t expect anything less from his Thunder team.

“We have a competitive group of guys… when you put anything on the line, the guys will be amped up for that… I think both teams will bring their fastball on Tuesday,” Daigneault said.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder will face the Bucks in the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas.