The Oklahoma City Thunder made an interesting trade at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring veteran wing Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets. The Thunder's most pressing need seemed to be depth in the forecourt but they sort of addressed that on the free agent/buyout market. Hayward as a prime candidate to be traded and now he'll look to help the Thunder for the final stretch of the season. Count Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a fan of the trade as per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.

Gordon Hayward will likely slot in as the backup forward in the Thunder rotation at either the three or the four. The 14 year veteran and one time All-Star had been playing for the Charlotte Hornets for the past three and half seasons. He's been a double digits scorer for his entire career so far. His offensive ability is what the Thunder will benefit from the most.

This season, Hayward had played in 25 games for the Hornets, all starts at a little under 32 minutes per game. He had been averaging 14.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Hayward is a career 36.9 percent shooter from three point range. He'll definitely get his share of open looks from distance playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder are currently 35-17 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are only a game back though for the first seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.