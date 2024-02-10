Thunder finally add center depth by signing veteran Bismack Biyombo

Barring catastrophe, this year has already been a great success for the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16). They are well ahead of their expected timetable and are contending for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. An early postseason elimination would obviously sting, but this young group is going to gain vital experience one way or another.

The Thunder are not in the mood to settle for a step in the right direction, however. They have a dangerous trio made up of MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rising star Jalen Williams and superb rookie Chet Holmgren, along with the fearless mentality to run the gauntlet. But with former champions and the best players in the game today standing in their way, they could use some veteran toughness.

Enter general manager Sam Presti. Oklahoma City is signing center Bismack Biyombo to a minimum contract, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Fans were a bit puzzled after the front office failed to address its glaring need of big-man depth at the NBA trade deadline this past Thursday, but they should be intrigued by this free agent addition.

Thunder find their backup center for playoffs

Biyombo averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in almost 24 minutes per game for the Memphis Grizzlies before being waived in early-January. Although production significantly dropped after being given a bigger workload on the depleted squad (averaged more blocks in just 14.3 minutes per game with the Phoenix Suns in 2023), the 31-year-old should be more impactful with the Thunder.

A supporting role on a good team fits Bismack Biyombo well at this stage of his career. While he may not have an answer against Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis or other top bigs in the West, this move shows that OKC is aware of its potential roadblocks. That is a highly encouraging sign for this year and the many to follow.