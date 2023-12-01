Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains as unselfish as they come, prioritizing the Thunder's greater good over his pursuit of personal glory.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have quickly become one of the dangerous teams in the NBA, and it hasn't primarily been due to the lottery picks they have gathered over their past three finishes in the lottery. Sure, the likes of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have aided in OKC's ascent to the top of the league's totem pole, but they wouldn't be where they are if it weren't for the superstar exploits of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the crown jewel of the Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George trade back in 2019.

Gilgeous-Alexander has shown this season that his 2022-23 breakout campaign is no fluke, as he has continued the same pace, if not improving upon it, as the Thunder begin to cement themselves as a powerhouse in the Western Conference. Fresh off a 33-point, seven-assist performance in a 133-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, the 25-year old guard is now averaging 30.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on the season — MVP-level numbers.

But it's not just Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's performance on the court that sets him apart as a player. The Thunder are extremely fortunate that Gilgeous-Alexander remains as unselfish as they come, prioritizing the greater good of the collective over his pursuit of personal glory — a hallmark of a true leader.

“I really like my teammates, like genuinely… It’s a special group of guys. I enjoy being around them… I prioritize winning & you can’t win alone. I need every one of those guys to get done what I want to get done,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his postgame presser following the Thunder's win over the Lakers, per Thunder Film Room on Twitter (X).

The Thunder do indeed have a special group of guys, a core that looks primed to win now as well as win big for the foreseeable future. Chet Holmgren is an unstoppable three-level scorer at the center position, Jalen Williams fills in plenty of gaps as OKC's third scoring option, and the likes of Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, and Aaron Wiggins round out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's excellent supporting cast.

At 12-6, the Thunder are just getting started — especially when their superstar wants nothing more than to lead by example and help lead his team to great heights in the process of being unselfish.