Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came into the 2023-24 NBA season as a legitimate MVP candidate. He finished last season top five in the MVP voting and depending on how this season goes, he could be a legit contender for the award. He went up against an elite defense in the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday and didn't fare so well, however. Following the game, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was honest about Shai's game moving forward.

Prior to the Thunder loss against the Nuggets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a streak of 75 games in a row scoring at least 10 or more points. He finished with only seven points against the Nuggets and shot only 2-16 from the field and 0-4 from the three point line.

As Mark Daigneault said though, it's safe to say that Gilgeous-Alexander is going to bounce back from this performance. He isn't going to have too many nights shooting the ball this poorly.

Through the Nuggets first two games of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander had been averaging a career high 32.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 61.4 percent shooting from the field, 57.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Thunder are hoping to improve on last season's surprising run to the play-in tournament. They were expected to finish near the lottery but ended up defying expectations. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the play-in tournament before ultimately missing the postseason when they lost the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the play-in tournament.