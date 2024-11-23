Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault knows Jalen Williams' impact in the absence of three centers didn't go unnoticed. Still, there's a level of excitement that still lingers from center Isaiah Hartenstein making his Thunder debut. His 13 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks helped Oklahoma City secure a 109-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Williams continues to play at a high level, finishing with a team-high 30 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on the second night of a back-to-back.

Still, Daigneault admits, having Hartenstein back into the fold was a timely change of pace, as the veteran center immediately demonstrated his value on the defensive end of the floor in his first game of the regular season.

“He's one of the best rim protectors in the league. Not necessarily with the shot-blocking numbers of guys like Chet or the highest guys, but rim deterrence, rim field-goal percentage; he's excellent,” Daigneault said. “And it's for reasons like that. He's tall, he's big, he's physical, and he's in the plays.”

Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins felt Hartenstein's presence when he checked into the game for the first time at the Paycom Center.

“The excitement behind it was one of a kind, obviously. Hearing the crowd kind of roar when he subbed in. His immediate impact was very noticeable,” Wiggins said. “He snagged a rebound over; I think JDub was in there. Our temporary center for the last two weeks. And he just snagged the board over him (over) Robert Williams and a couple of offensive rebounders immediately. He's a great playmaker for his size as well — a huge piece. Great connector and we're happy to have him back.”

Jalen Williams' elite production continued with Isaiah Hartenstein

Without Isaiah Hartensten, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams, Jalen Williams took his game to another level, averaging 25.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.8 steals in the previous six games for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. That aggressive approach never wavered in the Thunder's win against the Trail Blazers, even with Hartenstein back in action.

“I just think he saw some of his ability to play anywhere on the floor,” Wiggins said. “He became a little more physical, a little more versatile. He was able to exploit matchups with bigs guarding him sometimes, or if they were guarding me, and I set a screen, and they're switching onto him. It just showed his versatility. His ability to play. His willingness to do what's necessary for our team.”

The Thunder will take the weekend off before facing the Kings on Monday.